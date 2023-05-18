They should desist from casting evil eye on our domestic affairs







It is the duty of every citizen to carry forward the ideals and resolutions of our freedom fighters and soldiers, protect the independence, integrity and sovereignty of our nation and play their part in building a strong, prosperous and self-reliant Bangladesh. We always want peace and friendly ties with countries across the world because it's in our blood and culture.



But we must be cautious about any misadventure in our internal affairs by any person or country!

Let us now turn back, a little while. In 1971, the malevolent US administration under President Richard Nixon and secretary of state Henry Kissinger sided with vicious Pakistani military junta during the nine-month Liberation war when we were battling life and death to establish our own homeland - Bangladesh.



Moreover, the history of the US Central Intelligence Agency is replete with numerous examples of political assassinations, not only in the US, but also of leaders of other countries. So, on 15th August, 1975 the world's cruellest and most disdainful killing outfit CIA of America actively developed various methods for the deliberate elimination of the US's newest political opponent, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, involving not only special forces in this task, but also the special services of countries that cooperated closely with the CIA.



A hero should possess a leadership power, strong, and devoted to the just cause. Strong will power would allow the hero to get things done. And lastly the hero needs to be devoted to their cause, while having the mindset of not giving up until something is accomplished. Sheikh Hasina portrays great leadership, a strong will for what's right, and a devoted mindset; all of which signify that she deserves the title of a hero. With a strong-will to get something done, she has proven that hard work pays off. She has been showing she is a strong leader by her good deeds. She is a strong, determined woman who has stopped at nothing to achieve her goal for people's welfare in Bangladesh.

But we restate that some Western external strangers - diplomatists under the leadership of over enthusiastic American Ambassador stationed in Dhaka have recently been trying to trespass into the national affairs, especially in our upcoming national voting process�



Sheikh Hasina has bravely reminded them about the Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961, the diplomats have a duty not to interfere with the internal affairs of the State they are involved in the diplomatic missions.



They should bear in mind that Bangladesh can also take legal action under the Convention, since it is sated in Article 9 (1) of the Convention that, the receiving State may at any time and without having to explain its decision, notify the sending State that the head of the mission or any member of the diplomatic staff of the mission is not acceptable.



Outrageous enough, the western power countries also at their own volition and all of a sudden want to rewrite our history, but it is a squall attack on the truth. Their immoral acts have created an impression that they are taking sides of their old local mango-twigs of 1971 in the current so-called political situation.



Thus, some foreign diplomats stationed in Bangladesh have been working against our freedom, against the sovereignty of our country. We will not tolerate this any longer.



Some of Sheikh Hasina's cabinet colleagues have also issued bold statements, warning foreign diplomats against interfering in the country's internal affairs.



We do not need to resort to laws from other countries. Moreover, the country does not need at all the endorsement by any foreign envoy on the next general elections.



Bangladesh is not a banana republic, and the country can never accept the arrogant behaviour of ambassadors and high commissioners from any foreign diplomatic missions, whatever the country they represent.



We urge foreign diplomats to Bangladesh to respect the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which stipulated that foreign countries have "the duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that State."



We will never allow to be dictated by foreign entities on how we manage our internal affairs. We will be happy to accept the help of our foreign friends. We will never accept dictation on how we are managing our own internal domestic processes. Rather, we chide them angrily.



Foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen hoped that the foreign diplomats here will follow the 'code of conduct', saying some overseas missions do interfere in Bangladesh's domestic affairs."It's sad� some foreign missions here are interfering in our domestic issues � it's not right as they interfere in domestic issues beyond their own duties," he told journalists after attending a programme at Bangabandhu Conference Centre in the capital.



Commenting on the US sanctions on Russia following the Ukraine war, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "No nation can be controlled through sanctions. She termed the sanctions on Russia as violation of human rights."



She further said, "The US and developed nations need to think, the sanctions they are imposing is causing sufferings to their own people as well. They also need to consider, ordinary people of all countries in the world are suffering more than those countries under sanctions. People in developed, developing and low-income countries are the worst sufferers of these sanctions."



Sheikh Hasina called upon the United States and the Western countries to lift sanctions as they cannot control any nation ever through these sanctions.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister said, people living in the US and the Western nations also are complaining of sufferings due to the sanctions. "Everyone's life is becoming miserable", she added.



Everyone would also agree with the Bangladesh's Prime Minister, as the sanctions imposed on Russia is failing in causing real sufferings or stress on Russia. Instead, these sanctions are becoming counter-productive and are blowing-back. Americans and Europeans are actually the worst sufferers of these sanctions, as inflation is becoming intolerable to people.



Thank you, for being who you are; your fearless and truthful standing posture against those arrant people. We stand-by you with all our boldness.



The writer is an independent political analyst

