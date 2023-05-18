Eight killed, 21 injured in road mishaps





NOAKHALI: A female NGO activist was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Dinaj Sultana Jitu, 28, daughter of Jahangir Hossain, hailed from Loku Colony in Khulshi area under Chattogram City Corporation. She was posted as a field officer at Samaj Kalyan Foundation in Noakhali Sadar Upazila.

Local sources said Jitu was heading towards Maijdi from the house in the morning riding by a rickshaw. On the way, a brick-laden truck hit the rickshaw from behind in Dutta Barir Mor area on the Maijdi-Sonapur road, leaving Jitu dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Police Station (PS) Md Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this regard.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Seed Store-Sakhipur road in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Alauddin Mia, 58, son of Asar Ali, a resident of Kamalpur Village under Dhobaura Upazila in the district.

According to local sources, Alauddin was a day-labourer and went to Bhaluka Upazila in search of a work. On the way to his work destination, a speedy auto-rickshaw hit Alauddin from behind when he was walking beside the road in the morning, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bhaluka Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.

Bhaluka Model PS OC Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this regard.

SATKHIRA: Two persons were killed and 17 others injured when a pickup van overturned after losing its control over the steering in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The accident took place at Kumira Bazar on the Satkhira-Khulna highway at around 4:45 am.

The deceased were identified as Sumon Hossain, 35, a resident of Kashimari Village under Shyamnagar Upazila, and Abul Hossain, 46, of Jayanagar Village of the same upazila in the district.

It was known that 24 workers were returning to Satkhira from Shariatpur riding by a pickup van on Monday night. On the way, the pickup van lost control over its steering and fell into a roadside ditch when it reached Kumira Bazar at around 4:45 am, which left 19 workers seriously injured.

On information, fire service personnel rescued them and took to the injured to Satkhira Sadar Hospital. Later on, the two died there in the morning while undergoing treatment.

Patkelghata PS Inspector Biswajit Kumar Adhikari confirmed the incident.

NETRAKONA: Two people including a woman were killed and two others injured as a truck hit a battery-run easy-bike on the Birishiri-Shyamganj regional highway in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Asiya Khatun, 50, wife of Chan Miah, and the easy-bike driver Sadek Mia, 50, son of Umar Ali. Both of them were residents of Indrapur Village under Kakoirgora Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Durgapur PS Inspector Mohammad Nurul Alam said a speedy sand-laden truck hit the easy-bike coming from the opposite direction in Krishnerchar Bazaar area in the evening when Asiya along with her family members was going to visit a relative's house, which left three passengers of the easy-bike and its driver Sadek critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Asiya and Sadek to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) as their condition deteriorated further, but they succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment there.

Later on, police seized the truck, however, its driver managed to flee the scene.

Legal procedures were under process in this regard, the OC added.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A construction worker was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Raipur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The accident took place in Sonapur Shikder Rastar Matha area on the Laxmipur-Raipur regional highway of the upazila at around 9:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad, 32, son of Nurul Amin, a resident of Ward No. 2 Udmara Village under Dakshin Char Ababil Union of the upazila.

The injured persons are: Md Yusuf, 45, and Abdul Karim, 40, residents of the same village.

Dakshin Char Ababil Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Hawlader Nure Alam Jiku said the trio met the accident in Sonapur Shikder Rastar Matha area in the morning, which left them injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Mohammad to Dhaka for better treatment.

Later on, Mohammad succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka, the UP chairman added.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

Raipur PS OC Shipon Barua confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: An activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was killed after being hit by a truck on the Jashore-Khulna highway in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The accident took place in Boyalmari Pole area of the upazila at around 7:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Zihad Sheikh, 24, son of Tagar Sheikh, a resident of Guakhola Village in the upazila. He was a member of Noapara Municipal Unit of BCL.

Milton Sheikh, the deceased's elder brother, said a speedy truck hit Zihad's motorcycle coming from the opposite direction while he was returning home from Fultala Bazar, which left him critically injured.

Being informed, fire service personnel rescued him and took to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Noapara Fire Service and Civil Defence Station official Titab Shikhder confirmed the incident.





