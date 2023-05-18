Video
Home Countryside

Two drown in Dinajpur, Jashore

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

A teenage boy and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Jashore, on Tuesday.
DINAJPUR: A teenage boy drowned in the Jamuna River in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Baraipara Village under Daulatpur Union of the upazila at around 11 am.
Deceased Alif, 15, was the son of Maidul Islam, a resident of the village. He was a seventh grader at Alim Jaynagar High School in the area.
According to local sources, Alif drowned in the river when he along with his friends went down to the river to take bath.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Alif dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Md Ashraful Islam confirmed the incident.
JASHORE: A minor child drowned in a pond in Chaugachha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sumaia Akter, 2, daughter of Abdur Rahim, a resident of Pashapole Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.
It was learnt that the child fell down into a pond next to their house while playing near its bank at around 11 am.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to a hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Chaugachha PS OC Saiful Islam Sabuj confirmed the incident.


