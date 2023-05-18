Video
Home Countryside

Thrust on protecting children from early marriage

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent


GAIBANDHA, May 17: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for protecting the children from early marriage to save them from physical ailments
"Married minor girl children face various problems that include unwanted pregnancy,  and they are overburdened with domestic works. When a child girl got married, she may lead to lack of health and lack of care, for which the married child may face mal nutritional and other health-relating problems", they also said.
They made the comments while they were addressing a dialogue on raising  social awareness to prevent violence against children and child marriage at the auditorium of Gidari Union Parishad Complex of Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.
World Vision, a global Christian relief, development, and advocacy organization, arranged the function under Strengthening Social & Behavoiur Change Project funded by UNICEF.
District Information Officer Md Kabir Uddin attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest and inspector of Family Planning Department Rawshan Alam, head teacher Belshur Ahmed and area manager of the organization Uttam B. Das spoke at the event as special guests while local Union Parishad Chairman Harun-or-Rashid presided over the function.
Local elite, teachers, public representatives, social workers and students also took part in the dialogue.
Earlier, Project Officer Rekha Khatun presented the overall activities of the project through multimedia projector.
The speakers, in their speech, said as the child marriage is increasing day by day, the stakeholders of the society should work together to prevent child marriage. They also emphasised the need for building social movement about the bad impacts of early marriage among the common people including the guardians to build child marriage free society.
Similar function was also held at Kholahati Union Parishad Complex of Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday last at the arrangement of the organization.


