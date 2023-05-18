Lightning kills two men in Moulvibazar, Pabna





KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was killed by lightning strike in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Moti Kanu, 40, son of late Madan Kanu, a resident of Longla Tea Garden area under Tilagaon Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, thunderbolt struck on him when he was cutting grass for his cattle in a field in Panikuchi area in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.

Tilagaon Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Malik confirmed the incident.

The deceased was identified as Sajib Hossain, 25, son of Alhaj Pramanik, a resident of Kamalpur Village of the upazila.

Local sources said Sajib was returning home from Kamalpur Char of the Padma River in the evening along with 41 cows. At that time, a lightning struck on him, and he died on the spot along with 14 cows.

Officer-in-Charge of Ishwardi Police Station Arvind Sarker confirmed the incident.



Two men have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Pabna, on Tuesday and Wednesday.KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was killed by lightning strike in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Moti Kanu, 40, son of late Madan Kanu, a resident of Longla Tea Garden area under Tilagaon Union in the upazila.According to local sources, thunderbolt struck on him when he was cutting grass for his cattle in a field in Panikuchi area in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.Tilagaon Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Malik confirmed the incident.PABNA: A young man along with 14 cows was killed by lightning strike in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.The deceased was identified as Sajib Hossain, 25, son of Alhaj Pramanik, a resident of Kamalpur Village of the upazila.Local sources said Sajib was returning home from Kamalpur Char of the Padma River in the evening along with 41 cows. At that time, a lightning struck on him, and he died on the spot along with 14 cows.Officer-in-Charge of Ishwardi Police Station Arvind Sarker confirmed the incident.