Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 May, 2023, 5:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lightning kills two men in Moulvibazar, Pabna

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Two men have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Pabna, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was killed by lightning strike in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Moti Kanu, 40, son of late Madan Kanu, a resident of Longla Tea Garden area under Tilagaon Union in the upazila.
According to local sources, thunderbolt struck on him when he was cutting grass for his cattle in a field in Panikuchi area in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.
Tilagaon Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Malik confirmed the incident.
PABNA: A young man along with 14 cows was killed by lightning strike in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Sajib Hossain, 25, son of Alhaj Pramanik, a resident of Kamalpur Village of the upazila.
Local sources said Sajib was returning home from Kamalpur Char of the Padma River in the evening along with 41 cows. At that time, a lightning struck on him, and he died on the spot along with 14 cows.
Officer-in-Charge of Ishwardi Police Station Arvind Sarker confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight killed, 21 injured in road mishaps
Two drown in Dinajpur, Jashore
Thrust on protecting children from early marriage
Lightning kills two men in Moulvibazar, Pabna
Workshop on child-drowning awareness held in Pirojpur
KCC polls: Seven mayoral, 188 councillor candidates submit nomination papers
Collective efforts needed to build smart Gaibandha: DC
Three teenagers ‘commit suicide’ in Tangail, Barishal


Latest News
Zero tolerance against any drug abuse by police: IGP
Bangladesh-Japan B2B event to be held on May 22
Trader killed in Sirajganj road crash
Man killed by falling tree in Jamalpur
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
Housewife electrocuted in Jhenidah
Dr Firdausi Qadri -- a good force of nature, a leading light in the field of research
Teenager killed in Kishoreganj road accident
Alternative security for ambassadors to be discussed this or next week: FS
Man gets death penalty for killing pregnant wife in Ctg
Most Read News
2 Army members killed, two injured in Bandarban Kuki-Chin attack
ACC summons Jahangir Alam on graft allegation
'US-Bangladesh relations doesn't rely on Dhaka's ties with Russia, China'
Understanding artificial intelligence the correct way
RUET student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Bangladeshi youth's bullet-hit body found along Dinajpur border
Millions of children at risk in Bangladesh, Myanmar: UNICEF
Farooque buried at Gazipur family graveyard
No proof of embezzling Tk 34.89cr against Sayeed Khokon found: PBI
Lovers 'commit suicide' by jumping under running train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft