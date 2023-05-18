Workshop on child-drowning awareness held in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, May 17: A day-long workshop was held on awareness making on children drowning in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The workshop said, child death trough drowning is alarmingly rising in the upazila. Putting all affords children drowning need to be addressed to prevent it, it added.

Indurkani Upazila administration organized the programme in its conference room with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Lutfunnesa Khanum in the chair.

Chairmen of five unions, government and non-government officials, local political party leaders, teachers, women, and journalists were present at the workshop.

Among others, Vice-Chairman Dilruba Milon, Awami League leader Md Moniruzman, Union Chairman Moshirur Rahman Monju, and Journalist Faruk Hossain spoke.