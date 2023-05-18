KCC polls: Seven mayoral, 188 councillor candidates submit nomination papers





Md Alauddin, returning officer of KCC election and regional election officer of Barishal EC, said the candidates submitted their nomination papers at the returning officer's office on Tuesday.

According to information provided by the office of the returning officer, former mayor of KCC Talukder Abdul Khaleque has submitted nomination paper for the mayoral post from Awami League.

Jatiya Party's Md Shafiqul Islam Modhu, Md Abdul Auwal of Islami Andolon Bangladesh, S M Sabbir Hossain of Jaker party, independent candidates Md Abdullah Chowdhury of Aguan-'71, a pro-liberation youth platform, S M Shafiqur Rahman and engineer Sayed Kamrul Islam also submitted their papers to the office.

Meanwhile, 149 submitted nominations for the post of general councillors and 39 for the post of reserved women councillors.

Information from the office of returning officer shows former Jatiya Party leader Abdul Gaffar Biswas withdrew his nomination paper as mayor candidate while 40 councillor candidates withdrew their nomination papers.

According to the district election office, the total number of registered voters in the 31-ward Khulna City Corporation is 5,35,522. The voters will choose their next mayor through electronic voting machines (EVMs) on June 12.



KHULNA, May 17: Seven candidates including former mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque have submitted their nomination papers to contest for the mayoral post in Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election to be held on June 12.Md Alauddin, returning officer of KCC election and regional election officer of Barishal EC, said the candidates submitted their nomination papers at the returning officer's office on Tuesday.According to information provided by the office of the returning officer, former mayor of KCC Talukder Abdul Khaleque has submitted nomination paper for the mayoral post from Awami League.Jatiya Party's Md Shafiqul Islam Modhu, Md Abdul Auwal of Islami Andolon Bangladesh, S M Sabbir Hossain of Jaker party, independent candidates Md Abdullah Chowdhury of Aguan-'71, a pro-liberation youth platform, S M Shafiqur Rahman and engineer Sayed Kamrul Islam also submitted their papers to the office.Meanwhile, 149 submitted nominations for the post of general councillors and 39 for the post of reserved women councillors.The deadline for the submission of nomination papers was May 16 while the date for the scrutiny of nomination papers is on 18 May, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 25 May.Information from the office of returning officer shows former Jatiya Party leader Abdul Gaffar Biswas withdrew his nomination paper as mayor candidate while 40 councillor candidates withdrew their nomination papers.According to the district election office, the total number of registered voters in the 31-ward Khulna City Corporation is 5,35,522. The voters will choose their next mayor through electronic voting machines (EVMs) on June 12.