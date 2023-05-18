Collective efforts needed to build smart Gaibandha: DC





GAIBANDHA, May 17: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Oliur Rahman at a function said collective and integrated efforts of all stakeholders of the society are very important and crucial to build smart Gaibandha.

"The present government under the prudent and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for building 'Smart Bangladesh' for transforming the country into a developed one by 2041", he said

DC Oliur Rahman came up with the comments while he was addressing a view-exchange meeting organized by district administration on Building Smart Gaibandha in his conference room of the town here this afternoon as the chief guest.

Digital Bangladesh has already been built, and time has come to build Smart Bangladesh with the dynamic and competent leadership of the premier, the DC said.

