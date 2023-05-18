Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 May, 2023, 5:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Collective efforts needed to build smart Gaibandha: DC

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent


GAIBANDHA, May 17: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Oliur Rahman at a function said collective and integrated efforts of all stakeholders of the society are very important and crucial to build smart Gaibandha.  
"The present government under the prudent and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for building 'Smart Bangladesh' for transforming the country into a developed one by 2041", he said
DC Oliur Rahman came up with the comments while he was addressing a view-exchange meeting organized by district administration on Building Smart Gaibandha in his conference room of the town here this afternoon as the chief guest.
Digital Bangladesh has already been built, and time has come to build Smart Bangladesh with the dynamic and competent leadership of the premier, the DC said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight killed, 21 injured in road mishaps
Two drown in Dinajpur, Jashore
Thrust on protecting children from early marriage
Lightning kills two men in Moulvibazar, Pabna
Workshop on child-drowning awareness held in Pirojpur
KCC polls: Seven mayoral, 188 councillor candidates submit nomination papers
Collective efforts needed to build smart Gaibandha: DC
Three teenagers ‘commit suicide’ in Tangail, Barishal


Latest News
Zero tolerance against any drug abuse by police: IGP
Bangladesh-Japan B2B event to be held on May 22
Trader killed in Sirajganj road crash
Man killed by falling tree in Jamalpur
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
Housewife electrocuted in Jhenidah
Dr Firdausi Qadri -- a good force of nature, a leading light in the field of research
Teenager killed in Kishoreganj road accident
Alternative security for ambassadors to be discussed this or next week: FS
Man gets death penalty for killing pregnant wife in Ctg
Most Read News
2 Army members killed, two injured in Bandarban Kuki-Chin attack
ACC summons Jahangir Alam on graft allegation
'US-Bangladesh relations doesn't rely on Dhaka's ties with Russia, China'
Understanding artificial intelligence the correct way
RUET student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Bangladeshi youth's bullet-hit body found along Dinajpur border
Millions of children at risk in Bangladesh, Myanmar: UNICEF
Farooque buried at Gazipur family graveyard
No proof of embezzling Tk 34.89cr against Sayeed Khokon found: PBI
Lovers 'commit suicide' by jumping under running train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft