Thursday, 18 May, 2023, 5:45 AM
Home Countryside

Three teenagers ‘commit suicide’ in Tangail, Barishal

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Three teenagers including a girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Barishal, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
TANGAIL: Two lovers have reportedly committed suicide by jumping under a train in Basail Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The incident took place in Jorbari area under Kashil Union of the upazila at around 4 am.
The deceased were identified as Habil Mia, 17, son of Abul Mia, a resident of Garashin Madhyapara Village under Sadar Upazila; and Rita Akter, 15, daughter of Manjurul Islam, of Moishanandnal Village in the same upazila.
It was learnt that Habil and Rita had developed a love affair while working together in a textile mill. They jumped in front of the Dhaka-bound Nilsagar Express running train in Basail Jorbari area at around 4 am as their families did not accept their relation.
Being informed, police recovered their bodies from the scene.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Gharinda Railway Police Station (PS) Fazlul Haque confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Noyon Talukder, 16, son of Nur Islam Talukder, a resident of Kataksthal Village under Gournadi Upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Noyon had developed a love affair with his paternal aunty. As the family members did not accept the affair, Noyon hanged himself with a towel from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning out of huff with them.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Gournadi PS SI Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.


