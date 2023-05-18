|
Three teenagers ‘commit suicide’ in Tangail, Barishal
Three teenagers including a girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Barishal, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
TANGAIL: Two lovers have reportedly committed suicide by jumping under a train in Basail Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The incident took place in Jorbari area under Kashil Union of the upazila at around 4 am.
The deceased were identified as Habil Mia, 17, son of Abul Mia, a resident of Garashin Madhyapara Village under Sadar Upazila; and Rita Akter, 15, daughter of Manjurul Islam, of Moishanandnal Village in the same upazila.
It was learnt that Habil and Rita had developed a love affair while working together in a textile mill. They jumped in front of the Dhaka-bound Nilsagar Express running train in Basail Jorbari area at around 4 am as their families did not accept their relation.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Gharinda Railway Police Station (PS) Fazlul Haque confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Noyon had developed a love affair with his paternal aunty. As the family members did not accept the affair, Noyon hanged himself with a towel from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning out of huff with them.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Gournadi PS SI Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.