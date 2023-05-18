Video
Sheikh Hasinas Homecoming Day Observed In Districts

Strengthening hands of Hasina to build ‘Sonar Bangla’ stressed

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

The 43rd Homecoming Day of Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was observed on Wednesday across the country in a befitting manner.

On May 17 in 1981, she returned the country after a long exile.

To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Joypurhat, Khulna and Rajshahi.

BOGURA: On this occasion, District AL organized a discussion meeting in the town.
District AL President Mojibor Rahman Mojnu presided over the meeting.

Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, from Bogura-6 Constituency, and District AL leaders RT Jaman Niketa, Pradip Kumar Roy, Asadur Rahman Dulu, Advocate Tabibur Rahman Tabi, Sdvocate Saiful Islam, Principal Shahadat Alam Jhunu, Advocate Shafiqul Islam Akkas, Nasrin Rahman Seema and Mashrafi Hero, among others, also spoke at the programme. 

 JOYPURHAT: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held at the District AL office in the town.

Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, MP, from Joypurhat-1 Constituency, spoke there as the chief guest while District AL President Arifur Rahman Rocket was in the chair.

District AL Senior Vice-President Advocate Momin Ahmed Chowdhury GP, Raja Chowdhury, Advocate Nripendranath Mandal, PP, Golam Hakkani, and General Secretary (GS) Jakir Hossain Mandal, among others, were also present at the meeting.  

KHULNA: The district and city units of AL organized different programmes marking the Day.

The programmes included placing wreaths at the portrait of Father the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, holding a discussion meeting and arranging milad mahfil.

A discussion meeting was held at City AL Office.

With President of City AL Talukder Abdul Khaleque in the chair, its GS MDA Babul Rana delivered the welcome speech at the discussion.

Senior AL leaders Syamol Singha Roy, Freedom Fighter Nur Islam Bandh, Sheikh Sayed Ali, Advocate Saiful Islam, Shafiqul Islam Palash, and other leaders of AL and its associate bodies also spoke there.

Khaleque, immediate past mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) narrated the enormous importance of the Homecoming Day of Sheikh Hasina in the national history.

He urged the party leaders to work unitedly for speeding up development to ensure welfare of common people for making the hard-earned independence meaningful.

"Return of Sheikh Hasina removed the darkness from the country after the assassination of Bangabandhu and most of his family members on August 15, 1975," he said, adding that Bangladesh has now become a global role model of development under her leadership.

Other speakers said the return of Sheikh Hasina to the country paved the way for re-establishing democracy and spirit of the War of Liberation and trial of the war criminals to free the nation from the stigma.

The speakers stressed further strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for building a peaceful and developed 'Sonar Bangla' free from hunger, poverty, exploitation and injustice as dreamt by Bangabandhu.

Besides, the speakers urged the city voters to re-elect Talukder Abdul Khaleque as KCC mayor to complete his unfinished works for making the city as a green, clean and smart one.

RAJSHAHI: City Unit of AL organized different programmes on the occasion of the Day.

AL Presidium Member and Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton paid tribute to Bangabandhu's mural at C&B intersection along with the party leaders and activists.

After paying tribute, a rally was brought out from there and paraded the main streets in the city.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital auditorium.

RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton was present as the chief guest while Acting President of City AL Mohammad Ali Kamal presided over the meeting.

City AL Vice-Presidents Nausher Ali, Shaheen Akhtar Reni, Principal Shafiqur Rahman Badsha, Joint GSs Mostak Hossain and Ahsanul Haque Pintu, among other party leaders and activists, also attended the programme.


