Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 May, 2023, 5:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

China envoy, in Kyiv, eyes talks with Zelensky

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

KYIV, May 17: President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected on Wednesday to receive a special envoy from China who arrived in Kyiv to promote Beijing-led negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

In Kyiv, officials also sought to allay fears that Russian forces destroyed a US-supplied Patriot air defence system, saying the powerful weapon was in operation.

China's special envoy, Li Hui, arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday for two days of talks with authorities, part of a European tour to promote Beijing's plan to settle the conflict with Russia.

A high-ranking Ukrainian official told AFP on condition of anonymity that a meeting between Zelensky and Li was "possible in the afternoon."

Li, the highest-ranking Chinese diplomat to visit the war-torn country since Moscow invaded in February 2022, arrived in Kyiv three weeks after Zelensky spoke by telephone to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On Tuesday Kyiv warned that Ukraine did not need "mediation for the sake of mediation."    AFP 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China envoy, in Kyiv, eyes talks with Zelensky
Putin, Zelenskyy agree to meet with 'African leaders peace mission,' says Ramaphosa
Imran's bail extended; supporters face trial in military courts
EU elections set for June 6 to 9, 2024
Coming years 'critical' to slash plastic pollution: UN
China's Ukraine envoy to visit Warsaw on Friday
Baseless, unwarranted allegations: India slams UN objection to G20 summit in J&K
Imran deplores Pak Army's role in the ethnic massacre of people in Bangladesh in 1971


Latest News
Zero tolerance against any drug abuse by police: IGP
Bangladesh-Japan B2B event to be held on May 22
Trader killed in Sirajganj road crash
Man killed by falling tree in Jamalpur
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
Housewife electrocuted in Jhenidah
Dr Firdausi Qadri -- a good force of nature, a leading light in the field of research
Teenager killed in Kishoreganj road accident
Alternative security for ambassadors to be discussed this or next week: FS
Man gets death penalty for killing pregnant wife in Ctg
Most Read News
2 Army members killed, two injured in Bandarban Kuki-Chin attack
ACC summons Jahangir Alam on graft allegation
'US-Bangladesh relations doesn't rely on Dhaka's ties with Russia, China'
Understanding artificial intelligence the correct way
RUET student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Bangladeshi youth's bullet-hit body found along Dinajpur border
Millions of children at risk in Bangladesh, Myanmar: UNICEF
Farooque buried at Gazipur family graveyard
No proof of embezzling Tk 34.89cr against Sayeed Khokon found: PBI
Lovers 'commit suicide' by jumping under running train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft