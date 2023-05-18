Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes improved bid for Man Utd





Sheikh Jassim is in a bidding war with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe after the pair emerged as the main contenders to buy the Premier League giants.

Ratcliffe appeared to be the front runner when a third round of bidding closed last month.

INEOS chemical company founder Ratcliffe, a boyhood United fan, had reportedly placed a higher valuation on the club as he seeks a majority stake. AFP

