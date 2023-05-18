Video
Thursday, 18 May, 2023
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes improved bid for Man Utd

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

MANCHESTER, MAY 17: Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has made an improved bid to secure Manchester United from the Glazer family, a source close to the bid told AFP on Tuesday.
Sheikh Jassim is in a bidding war with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe after the pair emerged as the main contenders to buy the Premier League giants.
Ratcliffe appeared to be the front runner when a third round of bidding closed last month.
INEOS chemical company founder Ratcliffe, a boyhood United fan, had reportedly placed a higher valuation on the club as he seeks a majority stake.    AFP


