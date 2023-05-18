Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 May, 2023, 5:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Asian football probes 'acts of violence' after red cards mar final

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

PHNOM PENH, MAY 17: The Asian Football Confederation said on Wednesday that it was investigating "acts of violence" after two mass brawls and four red cards marred the men's final of the Southeast Asian Games.
Indonesia defeated Thailand 5-2 in extra time on Tuesday in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh in a match that saw clashes between players and coaches of both sides.
Thailand, who have since apologised and launched their own investigation, ended the bad-tempered final with eight players on the field.
One of those sent off was goalkeeper Soponwit Rakyart after he ran half the length of the pitch to deliver a diving punch to an Indonesian opponent.
"The AFC is disappointed with the disorderly incidents at the SEA Games football final," a spokesperson for the governing body for football in Asia said.
"The AFC underlines the importance of fair play, mutual respect and sportsmanship, and takes a zero tolerance approach towards all such acts of violence, which threaten the physical integrity of players and officials."
Men's football at the biennial SEA Games is played between under-23 sides.
The final had been billed as a chance for Indonesia to restore some pride to its football following a deadly stadium disaster and the loss of hosting the Under-20 World Cup.
But the game will be remembered for the scenes that began in the 97th minute when Thailand -- who had been 2-0 down -- scored to make it 2-2 and force extra time.
Thai officials celebrated their late leveller by running over to the Indonesia bench, prompting the first melee.
When Indonesia took the lead back early in extra time, their officials returned the favour, with even more incendiary results.
Sumardji, a member of the team staff who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told TVOne that their players "returned the provocation and I chased them and shouted 'Don't!'"    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
I liked everything about our win, says Inter coach Inzaghi
Premier Bank unveiled jerseys for Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes improved bid for Man Utd
Asian football probes 'acts of violence' after red cards mar final
Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh in lone T20
Bangladesh to start SAFF campaign taking on Lebanon
Bangladesh emerges champion in youth group
Afghanistan to arrive Bangladesh on June 10 for one-off Test


Latest News
Zero tolerance against any drug abuse by police: IGP
Bangladesh-Japan B2B event to be held on May 22
Trader killed in Sirajganj road crash
Man killed by falling tree in Jamalpur
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
Housewife electrocuted in Jhenidah
Dr Firdausi Qadri -- a good force of nature, a leading light in the field of research
Teenager killed in Kishoreganj road accident
Alternative security for ambassadors to be discussed this or next week: FS
Man gets death penalty for killing pregnant wife in Ctg
Most Read News
2 Army members killed, two injured in Bandarban Kuki-Chin attack
ACC summons Jahangir Alam on graft allegation
'US-Bangladesh relations doesn't rely on Dhaka's ties with Russia, China'
Understanding artificial intelligence the correct way
RUET student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Bangladeshi youth's bullet-hit body found along Dinajpur border
Millions of children at risk in Bangladesh, Myanmar: UNICEF
Farooque buried at Gazipur family graveyard
Lovers 'commit suicide' by jumping under running train
No proof of embezzling Tk 34.89cr against Sayeed Khokon found: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft