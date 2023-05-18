Asian football probes 'acts of violence' after red cards mar final





Indonesia defeated Thailand 5-2 in extra time on Tuesday in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh in a match that saw clashes between players and coaches of both sides.

Thailand, who have since apologised and launched their own investigation, ended the bad-tempered final with eight players on the field.

One of those sent off was goalkeeper Soponwit Rakyart after he ran half the length of the pitch to deliver a diving punch to an Indonesian opponent.

"The AFC is disappointed with the disorderly incidents at the SEA Games football final," a spokesperson for the governing body for football in Asia said.

Men's football at the biennial SEA Games is played between under-23 sides.

The final had been billed as a chance for Indonesia to restore some pride to its football following a deadly stadium disaster and the loss of hosting the Under-20 World Cup.

But the game will be remembered for the scenes that began in the 97th minute when Thailand -- who had been 2-0 down -- scored to make it 2-2 and force extra time.

Thai officials celebrated their late leveller by running over to the Indonesia bench, prompting the first melee.

When Indonesia took the lead back early in extra time, their officials returned the favour, with even more incendiary results.

Sumardji, a member of the team staff who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told TVOne that their players "returned the provocation and I chased them and shouted 'Don't!'" AFP



