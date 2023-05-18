Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh in lone T20





Having won the T20 match, they completed a tour sweep. The visitors won the only youth Test by 10 wickets before winning the five-match youth ODI series by 4-1. It meant, they lost only one match in the tour.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh youngsters were able to score 159-5 with opener Jishan Alam hitting highest 52. He took only 26 balls for his knock that included five fours and two sixes.

However his quick start was not enough to take the side to the big total, largely due to the failure of the other batters. Ariful Islam was the other notable contributor with 30.

Ahmed Hussain claimed 2-25 for Pakistan while Ali Asfand, Amir Hasan and Muhammad Tahir picked up one wicket apiece.

Iqbal Hossain Emon grabbed 3-23 and Rohanat Borson bagged 2-39 for Bangladesh. BSS



