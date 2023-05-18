Video
Thursday, 18 May, 2023
Sports

Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh in lone T20

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Pakistan Under-19 team ended Bangladesh tour on a high after beating Bangladesh Under-19 team by four wickets in one-off T20 match at Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Wednesday.
Having won the T20 match, they completed a tour sweep. The visitors won the only youth Test by 10 wickets before winning the five-match youth ODI series by 4-1. It meant, they lost only one match in the tour.
Put into bat first, Bangladesh youngsters were able to score 159-5 with opener Jishan Alam hitting highest 52. He took only 26 balls for his knock that included five fours and two sixes.
However his quick start was not enough to take the side to the big total, largely due to the failure of the other batters. Ariful Islam was the other notable contributor with 30.
Ahmed Hussain claimed 2-25 for Pakistan while Ali Asfand, Amir Hasan and Muhammad Tahir picked up one wicket apiece.
Opener Shamyl Hussain hammered 49 ball-67 as Pakistan raced to the victory in 19.1 overs. Arafat Minhaj played a perfect foil to him with 41 off 22.
Iqbal Hossain Emon grabbed 3-23 and Rohanat Borson bagged 2-39 for Bangladesh.     BSS


