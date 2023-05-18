Video
Afghanistan to arrive Bangladesh on June 10 for one-off Test

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the itinerary for Afghanistan's Tour of Bangladesh 2023 on Wednesday. The tour comprises of one off Test followed by a three-match ODI series and a two-match T20i bilateral series.
The Afghans will arrive in Dhaka on June 10 and will play the only Test of the series in Dhaka between June 14 and 18, after which there will be a break for the Eid-ul-Adha. By this time the touring side will leave Bangladesh to play in and against India and will return to Bangladesh on July 1 to complete the series with three ODIs scheduled in Chattogram and two T20 internationals in Sylhet.
The first ODI is scheduled to be held on July 5, while the following games are slated for July 8 and 11 respectively. The 20-over a-side affairs will be held on July 14 and July 16 correspondingly.
Afghanistan have fond memories of the last time they travelled to Bangladesh to play Test cricket. In the only time, the two nations clashed in the longer format, Afghanistan recorded a thumping 224-run win against Bangladesh. In ODIs, the Tigers hold a 7-4 win record head-to-head, while Afghanistan enjoy a 6-3 record in the shortest format.
The squads are yet to be announced, Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is in a race against time to be fit for the one-off Test due to a finger injury he suffered during the ODI series against Ireland.


