Fun Run rally of 19th Asian Games held

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) on Wednesday organised a colourful Fun Run rally on occasion of upcoming Hangzhou 19th Asian Games as part of the Games promotion campaign.
Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) secretary general Syed Shahed Reza formally inaugurated the Fun Run rally as the chief guest.
National and former players and officials of various federations/associations, players and officials of Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Ansar, Bangladesh police and other organizations, students and students of Bangladesh Krira Sikkha Prothistan, officials of BOA and Ministry of Youth and Sports, senior officials of National Sports Council and representatives of the Asian Games Organising Committee, Olympic Council of Asia and Chinese Embassy to Bangladesh participated in the Fun Run rally.
On the eve of Asian Games, the fun run program is being organized in the countries of Asia by the joint initiative of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and Asian Games Organizing Committee (AGOC). The main objective of this event is to reach the message and harmony of the Asian Games by connecting people of the participating Countries.
The Fun Run rally began from Shishu Academy at 7.30 am and terminated at Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex.
The BOA distributed T-shirts and certificates among the participants in the rally.
After end of the rally, age-based friendly races in twelve categories were organized at Paltan ground. The winners were awarded commemorative medals and souvenirs provided by the Asian Games Organizing Committee.
The 19th Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.     �BSS


