Thursday, 18 May, 2023, 5:44 AM
Home Sports

West Indies A tour of Bangladesh 2023

Guests set big total, match rolls toward draw

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Sports Reporter

The first of the three unofficial Tests between touring West Indies-A and hosts Bangladesh-A sniffing a draw as the visitors posted 417 runs for six wickets in their first innings at the end of day-2 on Wednesday.
Like the 1st day of the game, rain compelled to curtail 35 overs of the day's game and the guests added 197 runs from 55 overs to overnight's 220 for two.
Resuming from 70 Tagenarine Chanderpaul added 13 more before being preyed by Musfik Hasan. Chanderpaul faced 236 deliveries. Another overnight's unbeaten whiffer Alick Athanaze stopped at 85 who resumed batting from 35.
Brandon King departed for a duck to bring skipper Joshua Da Silva in the middle. The wicketkeeper remained unbeaten till the end of day scoring 73 runs while Kevin Sinclair had been batting on 47, who came to bat after Yannic Cariah's dismissal on 14 runs.
Earlier on Tuesday, the second rowed Caribbean side opted to bat first winning the toss and posted 220 runs on the board for two wickets Kirk McKenzie departed on 86 while Raymon Reifer got out on 26 runs.
Musfik Hasan hauled three wickets for 54 runs as Ripon Mondol, Nayeem Hasan and Saif Hassan shared the rest among them.



