BD-Japan B2B match-making event to be held this month





A business-to-business (B2B) match-making event will be held from May 22 to May 26 for expanding business ties between Bangladesh and Japan in three Japanese cities.



Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JBCCI) and Haison International Limited will jointly organise the event in Japan, said a press release on Wednesday.

United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) ITPO Tokyo will provide local support in arranging the events.

Director, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) who will be deputed at UNIDO ITPO Tokyo as Bangladesh Delegate and Representatives from JBCCI will join the event.

Director, BIDA will speak about the present investment opportunities in Bangladesh and a Director from HAISON International will speak about the business practices by Bangladeshi companies vis-a-vis Japanese firms. In all the events, a Japanese investor who has already invested in Bangladesh will share his experiences. A business-to-business (B2B) match-making event will be held from May 22 to May 26 for expanding business ties between Bangladesh and Japan in three Japanese cities.Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JBCCI) and Haison International Limited will jointly organise the event in Japan, said a press release on Wednesday.United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) ITPO Tokyo will provide local support in arranging the events.A total of 14 Bangladeshi companies in the areas of engineering, construction, logistics, shipping, SEZ management, ICT Park, real estate and hospitality, health and beauty, machinery, tools, automobiles, consultancy, banking and finance will participate in the program in collaboration with Japanese companies.Director, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) who will be deputed at UNIDO ITPO Tokyo as Bangladesh Delegate and Representatives from JBCCI will join the event.Director, BIDA will speak about the present investment opportunities in Bangladesh and a Director from HAISON International will speak about the business practices by Bangladeshi companies vis-a-vis Japanese firms. In all the events, a Japanese investor who has already invested in Bangladesh will share his experiences.