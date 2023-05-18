Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 May, 2023, 5:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Correspondent

2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability

2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability

2nd Denim Innovation Night presented by Pacific Jeans held on Tuesday during the 14th Bangladesh Denim Expo to showcase the innovation in the country's denim industry.

The show displayed the very latest in sustainably produced and innovative denim products from Pacific Jeans to apparel brands and retailers, embassy representatives, development partners and to the representatives of the industry supply chain.

About 500 invited guests got the opportunity to witness first-hand the denim research, design and production innovation provided by the Bangladeshi denim Group highlighting the breadth and depth of denim innovation available in the country - from fibre, through to fabrics, design, manufacture and finishing - a true 'top-to-toe' representation of the very best of Bangladesh's capabilities in the denim field.
Pacific Jeans Limited is the pioneer in manufacturing premium jeans in Bangladesh, exporting to over 50 countries. With a continuous focus on quality improvement and value addition, adoption of updated denim processing technology, commitment towards safe and sustainable industry, the group has become one of the preferred suppliers to leading global fashion retailers.

The programme was inaugurated by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP; while the Head of the Delegation of the European Union in Bangladesh Charles Whiteley was the Guest of Honor; President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan and Country Representative of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Bangladesh Yuji Ando were special guests at the programme.

The 1st Denim Innovation Night was presented by Pacific Jeans during the 7th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo in November 2017.

The central theme of this 14th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo is 'Innovator'.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-Japan B2B match-making event to be held this month
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Trade to non-conventional markets must expand: FBCCI Prez
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
US top remittance sender in July-April with $3b
Govt to procure 2.30 lakh tonnes of fertiliser, 12,500 tonnes sugar
Per capita income in BD falls to $2,765
UAE to co-op with BD in building sea ports, infrastructures


Latest News
Zero tolerance against any drug abuse by police: IGP
Bangladesh-Japan B2B event to be held on May 22
Trader killed in Sirajganj road crash
Man killed by falling tree in Jamalpur
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
Housewife electrocuted in Jhenidah
Dr Firdausi Qadri -- a good force of nature, a leading light in the field of research
Teenager killed in Kishoreganj road accident
Alternative security for ambassadors to be discussed this or next week: FS
Man gets death penalty for killing pregnant wife in Ctg
Most Read News
2 Army members killed, two injured in Bandarban Kuki-Chin attack
ACC summons Jahangir Alam on graft allegation
'US-Bangladesh relations doesn't rely on Dhaka's ties with Russia, China'
Understanding artificial intelligence the correct way
RUET student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Bangladeshi youth's bullet-hit body found along Dinajpur border
Millions of children at risk in Bangladesh, Myanmar: UNICEF
Farooque buried at Gazipur family graveyard
Lovers 'commit suicide' by jumping under running train
No proof of embezzling Tk 34.89cr against Sayeed Khokon found: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft