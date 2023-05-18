Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 May, 2023, 5:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tax return filing deadline extended for companies

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the deadline for submission of tax returns for companies until June 15 this year for the tax year 2022-23.
According to a NBR notice, the benefit will be applicable for the companies that have sought time from the tax authority to file their tax returns. The move came as many companies, which follow July-June as financial year, could not file their returns even after seeking time since the end of Tax Day - January 15 of every year.
Companies account for roughly 60 percent of total income tax-- the second biggest source of revenue -- collected by the NBR a year.
During the last fiscal year, nearly 29,000 companies filed their tax returns.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-Japan B2B match-making event to be held this month
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Trade to non-conventional markets must expand: FBCCI Prez
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
US top remittance sender in July-April with $3b
Govt to procure 2.30 lakh tonnes of fertiliser, 12,500 tonnes sugar
Per capita income in BD falls to $2,765
UAE to co-op with BD in building sea ports, infrastructures


Latest News
Zero tolerance against any drug abuse by police: IGP
Bangladesh-Japan B2B event to be held on May 22
Trader killed in Sirajganj road crash
Man killed by falling tree in Jamalpur
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
Housewife electrocuted in Jhenidah
Dr Firdausi Qadri -- a good force of nature, a leading light in the field of research
Teenager killed in Kishoreganj road accident
Alternative security for ambassadors to be discussed this or next week: FS
Man gets death penalty for killing pregnant wife in Ctg
Most Read News
2 Army members killed, two injured in Bandarban Kuki-Chin attack
ACC summons Jahangir Alam on graft allegation
'US-Bangladesh relations doesn't rely on Dhaka's ties with Russia, China'
Understanding artificial intelligence the correct way
RUET student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Bangladeshi youth's bullet-hit body found along Dinajpur border
Millions of children at risk in Bangladesh, Myanmar: UNICEF
Farooque buried at Gazipur family graveyard
Lovers 'commit suicide' by jumping under running train
No proof of embezzling Tk 34.89cr against Sayeed Khokon found: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft