Thursday, 18 May, 2023, 5:43 AM
Home Business

US top remittance sender in July-April with $3b

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

Remittances from the US reached $3,047 million in July-April of FY23 against $2,870 million in the same period of FY22. It accounted for 17.2 per cent of the total remittance of Bangladesh.
Remittance inflow from the United States (US) crossed $3 billion in the July-April period of the current financial 2022-23, making the country the largest sender of remittances to Bangladesh in the period.
After holding the top position as leading remittance-sending country for a considerable time, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked second this time, contributing 17.15 per cent or $3,039 million in remittances in the July-April period of FY23. Remittances from KSA was $3,862 million in July-April of FY22.
Gulf Cooperation Council countries (the KSA, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain) had 51.01 per cent share of the total inflow of remittances in July-April of FY23.
Remittances from the UAE were $2,408 million, United Kingdom $1,639 million, Kuwait $1,322 million,  Qatar $1,215 million, Italy $992 million and Malaysia $923 million in the reporting period.
Bangladesh received total $17,718 million in July-April in FY23, up $410.26 million or 2.37 per cent on the same period of FY22. The remittance-export earnings ratio and remittance-import payment ratio were 40.78 per cent and 29.73 per cent respectively in July-March period in FY23.
Bangladesh's economy relies heavily on its expatriate earnings, which are the second-biggest source of foreign currency earnings, said the BB report. The fiscal incentives and domestic monetary supportive policies by the government and Bangladesh Bank also play a role in returning the remittance inflows to a positive trend, it said.
However, experts observed that the growth was minimal considering a substantial increase in the number of migrants from Bangladesh in recent months.
About 3,23,010 Bangladeshi workers went abroad in January-March 2023, where two-thirds were unskilled, according to Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training data.
Based on occupation and skills, expatriates are categorised into four groups: professionals, skilled, semi-skilled and un-skilled. The highest 73.57 per cent of expatriates were un-skilled in 2021 followed by skilled 20.66 per cent, semi-skilled 3.15 per cent and professional 0.13 per cent. About 4.54 lack Bangladeshi expatriates were unskilled in 2021.
The poor growth of remittance could not address the high demand for dollar, which eventually depleted the foreign reserves of the country while Bangladesh Bank continued with intervention in the foreign exchange market with net sales of $11.73 billion up to April of FY23.
The country's foreign exchange reserve dropped to $29.8 billion on May 8 after the payment of import bills worth $1.18 billion was made to Asian Clearing Union (ACU) for March and April.


