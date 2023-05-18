Video
Govt to procure 2.30 lakh tonnes of fertiliser, 12,500 tonnes sugar

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) has approved seven separate proposals under which the government would procure some 2.30 lakh tonnes of fertilizer.
The approval came at the CCGP meeting on Wednesday held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.
Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Md Syed Mahbub Khan said the committee approved four proposals of the Agriculture Ministry, three the Industries Ministry, one from Commerce Ministry and one placed by Local Government Division (LGD).
The CCGP approved a proposal of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) to procure some 10,000 tonnes of Phosphoric acid fertilizer from M/s Sun International FZE, UAE (Local Agent: M/s Agro Industrial Inputs, Dhaka) for Taka 60.95 crore. The fertilizer will be procured for Chattogram TSP Complex Limited.
The meeting also approved a BCIC proposal to procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from the Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited with around Taka 120.03 crore.
The BCIC will procure another 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia under the 22nd lot with around Taka 106.25 crore.
The committee approved a proposal of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) to import 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer from MA'ADEN, Saudi Arabia with around Taka 229.33 crore.
The committee approved a proposal of the BADC to import 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertilizer from OCP, S.A, Morocco with around Taka 126.57 crore.
The committee approved another proposal of the BADC to import 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer from OCP, SA, Morocco with around Taka 233.42 crore.
The committee approved another BADC proposal to import 50,000 tonnes of MPO fertilizer from Canadian Commercial Corporation with around Taka 225.23 crore.
The committee also approved a proposal of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB)to procure some 12,500 tonnes of sugar from Accentuate Technology Inc., USA (Local Agent: OMC Ltd., Dhaka) with around Taka 66.27 crore.
The committee also approved a variation proposal of the Public Health Engineering Department under the LGD to appoint the joint venture -Ranhill, Farhat and DDC -- as consultant for the Water Supply and Sanitation of Bangladesh's 23 Municipalities (1st Revision).    BSS


