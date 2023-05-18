Per capita income in BD falls to $2,765





The income counted in dollars slipped as the taka depreciated against the greenback, and the population grew in the latest census, an official at the BBS said after the publication of the data on Tuesday while explaining the reasons for the drop. In the final count for the year 2021-22, Bangladesh's per capita income was $2,793, reports bdnews24.com.

In taka, BBS data showed, the per capita income in 2022-23 has increased by 12 percent to Tk 270,414. It counted per capita income with $1 valued at Tk 97.81.

Bangladesh's population was 169.8 million when the 2021-22 per capita income was counted. It has grown to 170.7 million in the final data of the census, affecting the per capita income. Also, dollar prices have skyrocketed due to headwinds in the global economy, he said.

Per capita income in Bangladesh has fallen by $28, or 1.0 per cent, to $2,765 year-on-year, according to the provisional estimate by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BSS).The income counted in dollars slipped as the taka depreciated against the greenback, and the population grew in the latest census, an official at the BBS said after the publication of the data on Tuesday while explaining the reasons for the drop. In the final count for the year 2021-22, Bangladesh's per capita income was $2,793, reports bdnews24.com.In taka, BBS data showed, the per capita income in 2022-23 has increased by 12 percent to Tk 270,414. It counted per capita income with $1 valued at Tk 97.81.Bangladesh's population was 169.8 million when the 2021-22 per capita income was counted. It has grown to 170.7 million in the final data of the census, affecting the per capita income. Also, dollar prices have skyrocketed due to headwinds in the global economy, he said.