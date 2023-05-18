

Bank Asia holds foundation training course for its officers

Prof MA Baqui Khalily, director and chairman of Board Risk Management Committee of the bank, inaugurated the training course at Bank Asia Institute for Training & Development (BAITD), Lalmatia, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Shafiuzzaman, President and Managing Director (CC), ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director, SM Anisuzzaman, head of Human Resource Division (HRD), Alkona K Choudhuri, Senior Executive Vice President, HRD and M Esamul Arephin, head of the BAITD (CC), were present in the programme.

A total of 34 officers from different levels attended the course.

Bank Asia Ltd has organised the 60th Foundation Training Course (FTC) for its officers.Prof MA Baqui Khalily, director and chairman of Board Risk Management Committee of the bank, inaugurated the training course at Bank Asia Institute for Training & Development (BAITD), Lalmatia, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Shafiuzzaman, President and Managing Director (CC), ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director, SM Anisuzzaman, head of Human Resource Division (HRD), Alkona K Choudhuri, Senior Executive Vice President, HRD and M Esamul Arephin, head of the BAITD (CC), were present in the programme.A total of 34 officers from different levels attended the course.