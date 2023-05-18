Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 May, 2023, 5:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Russian oil exports hit post-invasion high: IEA

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

PARIS, May 17: Russia's oil exports rose in April to the highest level since its invasion of Ukraine, boosting revenues by $1.7 billion despite Western sanctions, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.
The Paris-based organisation said Russian exports increased by 50,000 barrels per day to 8.3 million bpd last month, estimating that the country did not fully deliver on a threat to cut production sharply.
"Indeed, Russia may be boosting volumes to make up for lost revenue," the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.
The country's oil export revenues rose by $1.7 billion to $15 billion in April.
The figure, however, was 27 percent lower than the same month in 2022. Russia's tax receipts from its oil and gas sector were down by 64 percent year-on-year, the agency added.
The Group of Seven wealthy nations and Australia have set price caps on Russian petroleum products and crude in coordination with the European Union in an effort to cut a key source of funding for its war on Ukraine.
The EU has also imposed embargoes on the country's key oil exports.
In response, Russia has threatened to cut off countries and companies that comply with the price cap.
It has also announced a production cut of 500,000 barrels per day while its allies in the OPEC+ group of oil producers, including Saudi Arabia, also agreed to slash output.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-Japan B2B match-making event to be held this month
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Trade to non-conventional markets must expand: FBCCI Prez
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
US top remittance sender in July-April with $3b
Govt to procure 2.30 lakh tonnes of fertiliser, 12,500 tonnes sugar
Per capita income in BD falls to $2,765
UAE to co-op with BD in building sea ports, infrastructures


Latest News
Zero tolerance against any drug abuse by police: IGP
Bangladesh-Japan B2B event to be held on May 22
Trader killed in Sirajganj road crash
Man killed by falling tree in Jamalpur
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
Housewife electrocuted in Jhenidah
Dr Firdausi Qadri -- a good force of nature, a leading light in the field of research
Teenager killed in Kishoreganj road accident
Alternative security for ambassadors to be discussed this or next week: FS
Man gets death penalty for killing pregnant wife in Ctg
Most Read News
2 Army members killed, two injured in Bandarban Kuki-Chin attack
ACC summons Jahangir Alam on graft allegation
'US-Bangladesh relations doesn't rely on Dhaka's ties with Russia, China'
Understanding artificial intelligence the correct way
RUET student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Bangladeshi youth's bullet-hit body found along Dinajpur border
Millions of children at risk in Bangladesh, Myanmar: UNICEF
Farooque buried at Gazipur family graveyard
Lovers 'commit suicide' by jumping under running train
No proof of embezzling Tk 34.89cr against Sayeed Khokon found: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft