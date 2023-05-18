Russian oil exports hit post-invasion high: IEA





The Paris-based organisation said Russian exports increased by 50,000 barrels per day to 8.3 million bpd last month, estimating that the country did not fully deliver on a threat to cut production sharply.

"Indeed, Russia may be boosting volumes to make up for lost revenue," the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.

The country's oil export revenues rose by $1.7 billion to $15 billion in April.

The figure, however, was 27 percent lower than the same month in 2022. Russia's tax receipts from its oil and gas sector were down by 64 percent year-on-year, the agency added.

The EU has also imposed embargoes on the country's key oil exports.

In response, Russia has threatened to cut off countries and companies that comply with the price cap.

It has also announced a production cut of 500,000 barrels per day while its allies in the OPEC+ group of oil producers, including Saudi Arabia, also agreed to slash output. AFP



