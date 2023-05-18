GPStar customers to get special offer at Secret Recipe

Video
Home Business

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Desk

Malaysian Largest Café Chain, Secret Recipe Bangladesh, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Grameenphone (GP), the connectivity partner to Smart Bangladesh.
The MoU signing ceremony took place on May 3 last, at Secret Recipe's flagship outlet at Gulshan Avenue. The MoU was signed by Sabbir Ahmed, Head of Marketing, Premium Segment, GP, and K. S. M. Mohith-ul Bari, Head of Business, Secret Recipe Bangladesh.
Through this "Fantastic Friday" campaign, Secret Recipe Bangladesh is committed to providing GP customers with a wide range of benefits and privileges, says a press release.
 Under the agreement, GPStar customers (Silver, Gold, Platinum, Platinum Plus STAR customers) will be able to enjoy fantastic offers and discounts at Secret Recipe Bangladesh. Every Friday, the first 15 unique GPStar customers will get a free slice of 'Chocolate Indulgence' cake at Secret Recipe Bangladesh outlets. On top of that, all throughout the day, on every Friday, GPStar customers will get a 12% discount on the full menu of Secret Recipe!
 Mutassim Daiaan, Director, Fair Group and Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing, GP along with other officials from both the organizations were present at the signing event.
 On this occasion, Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing, GP, said: " We look forward to building a strong collaboration to bring forth value that our customers can appreciate."
 "We are excited to partner with Grameenphone and to offer exclusive discount privileges to valued GPStar customers. We believe this partnership will bring added value to our customers and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration," said Mutassim Daiaan, Director, Fair Group.


