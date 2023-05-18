Video
Thursday, 18 May, 2023
SmartCom appointed Infopercept as distributor in BD

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Infopercept, a global cybersecurity solutions and services company announced it has signed a strategic distribution agreement with SmartCom Limited.
Under this agreement, SmartCom Limited will be providing Infopercept's Invinsense cybersecurity solutions and managed services to the organizations of Bangladesh, says a press release.
Invinsense is a cybersecurity platform that covers offensive security (where organizations attack their own systems to know any loopholes) and defensive security (where organizations have technology and people to protect their systems) and security compliances (where organizations build cybersecurity strategy for compliances aligned to their verticals) and respective managed services to provide comprehensive security to organizations of all sizes and verticals.
Hasnat Mohsin, CEO Smartcom Limited, said: "Cyberattacks are on the rise in Bangladesh.. Under such a scenario, the local organizations need to be prepared to combat sophisticated cyberattacks"
Speaking on the distribution partnership with Infopercept, Mohsin further added, "To combat increasing sophisticated cyberattacks, the regional organizations need the right kind of mindset, cybersecurity strategy and execution through people, processes and technology. Infopercept with its IP led managed services is capable of providing the entire ecosystem needed for cybersecurity in terms of its Invinsense platform and managed services provided by cybersecurity experts."


