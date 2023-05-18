

Dhaka Bank with IPAGE to financing agri sector

Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO, Dhaka Bank was the Chief Guest of the programme.

Md. Katebur Rahman, Senior Vice President and Head of Agriculture Banking Unit of Dhaka Bank Limited and Mashrur H Shurid, Chief Executive Officer of IPAGE Bangladesh Limited have signed and exchanged the copy of Agreement on behalf of their respective organization

Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CEMO of Dhaka Bank Limited, Md. Mahbubur Rahman Palash, EVP and Head of MSME & Emerging Business Division, Dhaka Bank Ltd. SahabubAlam Khan, FCA, EVP and CFO, Dhaka Bank Ltd., Morshed Alam, Executive Director of IPAGE Bangladesh Limited and other Senior Officials of both the organizations were also present in the ceremony.

Dhaka Bank Ltd and IPAGE Bangladesh Ltd, a government funded homegrown climate smart AgriTech startup in Bangladesh, signed an Agreement on Conducting Special CSR Program and Financing in Agricultural Sector at the Head Office of Dhaka Bank Limited recently, says a press release.Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO, Dhaka Bank was the Chief Guest of the programme.Md. Katebur Rahman, Senior Vice President and Head of Agriculture Banking Unit of Dhaka Bank Limited and Mashrur H Shurid, Chief Executive Officer of IPAGE Bangladesh Limited have signed and exchanged the copy of Agreement on behalf of their respective organizationMd. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CEMO of Dhaka Bank Limited, Md. Mahbubur Rahman Palash, EVP and Head of MSME & Emerging Business Division, Dhaka Bank Ltd. SahabubAlam Khan, FCA, EVP and CFO, Dhaka Bank Ltd., Morshed Alam, Executive Director of IPAGE Bangladesh Limited and other Senior Officials of both the organizations were also present in the ceremony.