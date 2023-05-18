Samsung tops global smartphone shipment in Q1'23: Canalys





Samsung has again claimed its top position in Q1 2023 with a 22 percent market share in global smartphone shipments.The South Korean tech giant sold 60.6 million units in Q1 2023. Once again, powerful and innovative devices were the sources behind the success, of note the flagship S-Series and the "awesome" A-Series, says a press release.The company's success was driven by numerous factors, including robust supply chain management and a healthy supply-demand balance. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 series sales increased considerably in some regions, which also played a part in Samsung's success.Additionally, the company was the forerunner in the mid-range segment with its Awesome Galaxy A-Series, which provide flagship performance at an affordable price.At the onset of COVID-19, smartphone brands globally have seen a downturn in shipments, with rising costs higher prices depleting demand. The global smartphone market has been experiencing a slow decline for the past 5 years.However, Samsung was the only leading vendor to achieve a quarter-on-quarter recovery, reclaiming the top market share, according to research conducted by global market research firm Canalys.This is testament to Samsung's unwavering commitment to staying relevant amongst its customers with innovation & brilliance.