latest
Home Business

Promotion of Muslin products may boost BD exports: BGMEA chief

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has said developing high-value garments using homegrown fabrics like Muslin will not only help Bangladesh to promote its cultural heritage on the global stage but also create opportunities for the country's apparel export sector.
He stressed on the need for concerted efforts of relevant stakeholders including scientists, academics, textile engineers, artisans, fashion designers, entrepreneurs to revive the tradition of muslin fabrics and weaving techniques and commercialize the muslin production.
The BGMEA chief made the remarks while addressing a seminar on 'Reviving traditional Bangladeshi muslin and weaving techniques and prospects of investment in the sector' organized by Bangladesh Handloom Board, the Ministry of Textiles and Jute in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (Birpatik) MP attended the seminar as the chief guest while Dr. Shamsul Alam, State Minister, Ministry of Planning, Masud Bin Momen, Foreign Secretary, Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Department Authority (BIDA), and Md. Abdur Rauf, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles and Jute were also present.
In his address, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh had the potential to develop high-value fashionable garments using locally produced fabrics like Muslin, a fabric that illustrates the rich heritage and culture of Bangladesh.
With the support of the government, BGMEA is already working to explore possibilities of presenting Bangladeshi culture and fashion internationally and exporting them to the global market, he said.
The association would promote Muslin products worldwide by presenting them to international buyers through exhibitions and cultural events, he added.    �UNB


