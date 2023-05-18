Vodafone’s new CEO axes 11,000 jobs in fresh tech cull





LONDON, May 17: British mobile giant Vodafone is to axe 11,000 jobs over three years in the latest cull to hit the tech sector, as new boss Margherita Della Valle slammed recent performance."Our performance has not been good enough," Vodafone chief executive Della Valle said alongside news of flat annual revenue at the phone group.At 11,000 positions, Vodafone is seen axing more than 10 percent of its global workforce, which stood at 104,000 staff last year."To consistently deliver, Vodafone must change," Della Valle, a Vodafone veteran, added in a statement."We will simplify our organisation, cutting out complexity to regain our competitiveness," said the Italian national, recently appointed CEO on a permanent basis after a short spell as interim boss.Vodafone's announcement follows the axing this year of tens of thousands of jobs across the global tech sector, including by Facebook parent Meta, as soaring inflation weakened the economy. AFP