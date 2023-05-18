

Sonali Exchange Company Inc holds 29th AGM

Chairman of Sonali Bank Limited Board of Directors and SECI Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui presided over the Annual General Meeting. Among others, Bank's CEO and Managing Director and Member of Board of Directors of SECI Md. Afzal Karim, SECI Board Member Md. Ataur Rahaman, SECI CEO Debasree Mitra and others member of SECI attended the AGM.



Sonali Exchange Company Incorporated (SECI) - a subsidiary of Sonali Bank Ltd in United States held its 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the year 2022 at Manhattan office New York recently, says a press release.Chairman of Sonali Bank Limited Board of Directors and SECI Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui presided over the Annual General Meeting. Among others, Bank's CEO and Managing Director and Member of Board of Directors of SECI Md. Afzal Karim, SECI Board Member Md. Ataur Rahaman, SECI CEO Debasree Mitra and others member of SECI attended the AGM.