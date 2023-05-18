Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 May, 2023, 5:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DSE ends mixed, CSE rises amid volatile trading

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while indication on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose as investors were busy in buying and selling sharews
At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, gained 4.04 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 6,281 points. However, DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 0.50 points or 0.03 per cent to 1,368. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 0.04 points or 0.002 per cent to close at 2,193.
The DSE turnover on the DSE declined to Tk 711 crore, from Tk 744 crore, the turnover on Tuesday.
Of the issues traded, 105 advanced, 66 declined, and 189 did not see any price movement.
The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- BSC, Intraco Refueling, Sea Pearl Beach, Rupali Life Insurance, Agni Systems, Paramount Textiles, Unique Hotels, Gemini Sea Food, Eastern Housing and Chartered Life Insurance.
Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Chartered Life Insurance, Al-Hajj Textile, Meghna Insurance, Islami Commercial Insurance, Islami Insurance, Trust Islami Life Insurance, Fur Chemical, Express Insurance, Paper Processing and Global Insurance.
The top 10 companies in price decline are:- National Tea, GBB Power, Khan Brothers PP, BD Welding, MJL Bangladesh, First Knitting, Exim Bank, Sonali Aansh, Shyampur Sugar and National Feed Mill.
At CSE, the overall value CASPI increased by 23 points. 81 of the 246 institutions that participated in the market rose in price. In contrast, the prices of 43 have decreased and the prices of 122 have remained unchanged. 15 crore 37 lakh taka has been transacted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-Japan B2B match-making event to be held this month
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Trade to non-conventional markets must expand: FBCCI Prez
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
US top remittance sender in July-April with $3b
Govt to procure 2.30 lakh tonnes of fertiliser, 12,500 tonnes sugar
Per capita income in BD falls to $2,765
UAE to co-op with BD in building sea ports, infrastructures


Latest News
Zero tolerance against any drug abuse by police: IGP
Bangladesh-Japan B2B event to be held on May 22
Trader killed in Sirajganj road crash
Man killed by falling tree in Jamalpur
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
Housewife electrocuted in Jhenidah
Dr Firdausi Qadri -- a good force of nature, a leading light in the field of research
Teenager killed in Kishoreganj road accident
Alternative security for ambassadors to be discussed this or next week: FS
Man gets death penalty for killing pregnant wife in Ctg
Most Read News
2 Army members killed, two injured in Bandarban Kuki-Chin attack
ACC summons Jahangir Alam on graft allegation
'US-Bangladesh relations doesn't rely on Dhaka's ties with Russia, China'
Understanding artificial intelligence the correct way
RUET student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Bangladeshi youth's bullet-hit body found along Dinajpur border
Millions of children at risk in Bangladesh, Myanmar: UNICEF
Farooque buried at Gazipur family graveyard
Lovers 'commit suicide' by jumping under running train
No proof of embezzling Tk 34.89cr against Sayeed Khokon found: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft