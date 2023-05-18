DSE ends mixed, CSE rises amid volatile trading





At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, gained 4.04 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 6,281 points. However, DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 0.50 points or 0.03 per cent to 1,368. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 0.04 points or 0.002 per cent to close at 2,193.

The DSE turnover on the DSE declined to Tk 711 crore, from Tk 744 crore, the turnover on Tuesday.

Of the issues traded, 105 advanced, 66 declined, and 189 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- BSC, Intraco Refueling, Sea Pearl Beach, Rupali Life Insurance, Agni Systems, Paramount Textiles, Unique Hotels, Gemini Sea Food, Eastern Housing and Chartered Life Insurance.

The top 10 companies in price decline are:- National Tea, GBB Power, Khan Brothers PP, BD Welding, MJL Bangladesh, First Knitting, Exim Bank, Sonali Aansh, Shyampur Sugar and National Feed Mill.

At CSE, the overall value CASPI increased by 23 points. 81 of the 246 institutions that participated in the market rose in price. In contrast, the prices of 43 have decreased and the prices of 122 have remained unchanged. 15 crore 37 lakh taka has been transacted.



Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while indication on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose as investors were busy in buying and selling sharewsAt the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, gained 4.04 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 6,281 points. However, DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 0.50 points or 0.03 per cent to 1,368. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 0.04 points or 0.002 per cent to close at 2,193.The DSE turnover on the DSE declined to Tk 711 crore, from Tk 744 crore, the turnover on Tuesday.Of the issues traded, 105 advanced, 66 declined, and 189 did not see any price movement.The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- BSC, Intraco Refueling, Sea Pearl Beach, Rupali Life Insurance, Agni Systems, Paramount Textiles, Unique Hotels, Gemini Sea Food, Eastern Housing and Chartered Life Insurance.Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Chartered Life Insurance, Al-Hajj Textile, Meghna Insurance, Islami Commercial Insurance, Islami Insurance, Trust Islami Life Insurance, Fur Chemical, Express Insurance, Paper Processing and Global Insurance.The top 10 companies in price decline are:- National Tea, GBB Power, Khan Brothers PP, BD Welding, MJL Bangladesh, First Knitting, Exim Bank, Sonali Aansh, Shyampur Sugar and National Feed Mill.At CSE, the overall value CASPI increased by 23 points. 81 of the 246 institutions that participated in the market rose in price. In contrast, the prices of 43 have decreased and the prices of 122 have remained unchanged. 15 crore 37 lakh taka has been transacted.