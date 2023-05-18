

IBBL-Ria Money Transfer cash remittance festival ends

Rabeya, customer of IBBL Bangadda branch, Cumilla won the 47th motorcycle. She won the motorcycle receiving remittance from expatriate Kawsar Ahmed, Bahrain.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors of the bank and A.K.M. Nazmul Hossain, Country Manager of Ria Money Transfer, Mohammed Shabbir and Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim, Deputy Managing Directors and Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the program. Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder and Abul faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Deputy Managing Directors along with top executives of head office attended the program. The campaign ended through announcing name of 47th motorcycle winner.

