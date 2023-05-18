BD pledges to ratify HK Shipping Convention





The confirmation came during a visit to country by Norwegian authorities, the Norwegian Shipping Association, the European Community Shipowners' Association, the International Chamber of Shipping and BIMCO, from May 8 to 11.

According to BIMCO, Bangladesh is now expected to ratify the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, commonly known as the Hong Kong Convention, in the next few weeks, shipping sources said.

Denmark headquartered BIMCO (Baltic and International Maritime Council) is one of the largest of the international shipping associations representing shipowners.

With the Hong Kong Convention entering into force, focus can increasingly turn to the much-needed global recycling capacity at yards complying with universal standards, BIMCO highlighted.

"BIMCO is delighted that Bangladesh has confirmed their commitment to ratifying the Convention in the very near future. The need for compliant facilities from the main recycling states such as India, Bangladesh and Pakistan is critical due to the large number of ships expected to be recycled over the next 10 years," said BIMCO Secretary General and CEO David Loosley.

Several shipyards in the main recycling states have made significant efforts towards upgrading their facilities. BIMCO has previously called for the Convention to enter into force, and for yards already meeting the standards of the Hong Kong Convention to be added to the EU list of approved yards, as there are currently none outside of the EU on the list.



