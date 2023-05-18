

NBL Money Transfer opens 3 new branches in Malaysia

3 branches in Kajang, Meru and Bakri of Malaysia were inaugurated by Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of National Bank Ltd and Director, NBL Money Transfer, Malaysia.

Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Head of Human Resource Division and SEVP of NBL and Md. Ali Haider Mortuza, Chief Executive Officer of NBL Money Transfer, Malaysia along with Dignitaries, high officials and customers were also present on the occasion.

Note that with these 3 new branches, the total number of NBL Money Transfer branches in Malaysia stands at 12. Apart from Malaysia, NBL Money Transfer has branches in Singapore, Maldives, Oman and Greece.

Three new branches of National Bank Ltd (NBL) Money Transfer have been inaugurated recently for sending remittances to Bangladesh for the convenience of expatriates in Malaysia.3 branches in Kajang, Meru and Bakri of Malaysia were inaugurated by Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of National Bank Ltd and Director, NBL Money Transfer, Malaysia.Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Head of Human Resource Division and SEVP of NBL and Md. Ali Haider Mortuza, Chief Executive Officer of NBL Money Transfer, Malaysia along with Dignitaries, high officials and customers were also present on the occasion.Note that with these 3 new branches, the total number of NBL Money Transfer branches in Malaysia stands at 12. Apart from Malaysia, NBL Money Transfer has branches in Singapore, Maldives, Oman and Greece.