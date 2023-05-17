Video
Illegal Wealth Case

Deposition recording deferred as prosecution failed to produce PW

Next hearing May 21

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Court Correspondent


Testimony recording in a graft case against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman was not held as the prosecution failed to produce witnesses.

Tuesday fixed  May 21 to start recording depositions of the prosecution witnesses in the graft case.
Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court passed the trial deferment order accepting a time plea of the prosecution side.

Tuesday was fixed to start recording of the deposition of the first prosecution witness, but the prosecution side failed to produce the witness and sought time. The Public Prosecutor also appealed to the court to summon four more witnesses on the same day.

On April 13, the same court framed charges against them in their absence.



