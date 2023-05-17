Video
Postponed SSC exam on May 27, 28

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent


The SSC and equivalent exams postponed due to Cyclone Mokha will be held on Saturday (May 27) and Sunday (May 28).

Dhaka Education Board's examination controller Prof Md Abul Basha informed this in a circular issued on Tuesday.
According to the notification, the examination of the postponed subjects of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2023 will be held as per the following schedule. Board authorities can change this schedule for special needs. The exams will be held from 10:00am to 1:00pm every day.

According to the notification, the postponed Physics (Theoretical), Bangladesh History and World Civilisation, Finance and Banking exams will be held on May 27.  Students of Cumilla, Jashore,Chattogram and Barisal education boards will participate in this examinations.

On the other hand, Home Economics (Theoretical), Agricultural Education (Theoretical), Music (Theoretical), Arabic, Sanskrit, Pali, Physical Education and Sports (Theoretical) and Arts and Crafts (Theoretical) examinations will be held on May 28.
 
Students from Dhaka, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Jashore, Chattogram, Sylhet, Barisal, Dinajpur and Mymensingh boards will participate in this examination.

Besides, it has been said that the practical examination of all subjects including music must be completed between May 29 and June 4.  

At the same time, print copies and practical answer sheets, signatures and other ancillary documents have been asked to be arranged in order of roll number and submitted to the secondary examination branch by next Sunday (June 11).

The notification further informs that the practical exams will be held from 10:00am every day in respective exam centres.

Incidentally, the ongoing SSC and equivalent examinations of all education boards on May 13 and May 14 have been postponed due to cyclone Mokha. This decision was announced by issuing an emergency notification from the Inter-


