Wednesday, 17 May, 2023
People pay last respects to actor Farooque

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

People from all walks of life paid their last respects to actor Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known by the stage name Farooque, who died on Monday after suffering from multiple health complications for the last few years.

The mortal remains of the departed actor taken to the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka from his Uttara residence around 11:45am on Tuesday.

The members of the Sammilita Sangskritik Jote received the actor's body at the venue. At the beginning of the condolence programme, tributes were paid to the actor on behalf of Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, accompanied by other party leaders, paid homage to the actor afterwards.

Representatives of several political, social and cultural organisations also joined people from all walks of life to pay their final respects to Farooque.

Later, Quader spoke to the media about the actor at an event organised by the Sammilita Sangskritik Jote.

"Farooque jumped into our country's Liberation War at the call of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He retained the spirit of the Liberation War throughout his life. He was devoted, adamant and uncompromising on his ideals," the minister said.

"We have many things to learn from the actor. Especially his determination to aid the party at times of crisis. We were not in power for 21 years after the assassination of Bangabandhu. He was a popular film star at that time. His support for the Awami League could have affected his work, but he was devoted to the ideology of Bangabandhu and Awami League."

"He had a colourful life. He was a hero and an active politician. No hero like Farooque can now be seen involved in grassroots-level politics," Quader added.

The actor's son Roshan Hossain Pathan Sharat urged people to pray for his father at the event. "My father received the love of the people throughout his life. I hope you all will keep loving my father even after his passing," he said.

Actors Ilias Kanchan, Ferdous, Nipun and Zayed Khan were among the many Dallywood stars who came to pay their last respects to Farooque at the event.

The condolence concluded with a minute of silence in the actor's honour.    bdnews24.comere



