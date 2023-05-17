Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 2:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD to face crisis due to suspension of addl protocols for envoys: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that Bangladesh will face diplomatic crisis due to suspension of additional protocols for the envoys of different countries, including the USA, the UK, and India, saying it may weaken the country's international relations.

"The government is criticising the Western world out of fear as they have become worried after the premier's tri-nation tour" he said after attending a joint meeting of BNP and its associate bodies held at its Naya Paltan central office on Tuesday.
Awami League government has put the people of the country in crisis said Fakhrul, adding, "This will affect our international relations and will harm the people of the country."

Fakhrul said that the government has no idea about development. Development cannot be sustainable without democracy.

"Development is the change of the economic conditions of the people, improve their living standard, ensuring education, medical care and ensuring environment of independent living in the state," he added.

When asked whether it was right or wrong decision for BNP's MP to resign from Parliament, BNP Secretary General said that it was the right decision of BNP to resign from Parliament and BNP is not thinking about what AL will do with the election government.

At the event, BNP chalked out a 13-day programme to observe the 42nd death anniversary of its founder and leader Ziaur Rahman with due respect.

Ziaur Rahman, founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party in 1978. He was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chittagong Circuit House on May 30, 1981.

The observance of the anniversary will begin on May 29 and end on June 10.
 
As part of the programmes, black flags will be hoisted and party flags kept at half-mast atop the offices of the party, including its Nayapaltan headquarters, at 6am on 30 May.

Besides, party leaders and activists, led by senior leaders, will place wreaths at Zia's grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the morning.

BNP and its associate bodies will arrange discussions on Zia's activities, from May 29 to June 10 as part of the death anniversary programmes.

The party leaders of Dhaka's south and north city units will distribute food and relief materials among the destitute in different parts of the city on May 30.

The party's all district, city and thana units will also observe the day with various programmes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deposition recording deferred as prosecution failed to produce PW
Postponed SSC exam on May 27, 28
People pay last respects to actor Farooque
Erdogan rival faces uphill struggle in Turkey runoff
BD to face crisis due to suspension of addl protocols for envoys: Fakhrul
Death of 2 upheld, in four-murder case of N'ganj
Missions can hire Ansar for addl security for diplomats: FS
Sheikh Hasina: A winner not a quitter


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft