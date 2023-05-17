BD to face crisis due to suspension of addl protocols for envoys: Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that Bangladesh will face diplomatic crisis due to suspension of additional protocols for the envoys of different countries, including the USA, the UK, and India, saying it may weaken the country's international relations.



"The government is criticising the Western world out of fear as they have become worried after the premier's tri-nation tour" he said after attending a joint meeting of BNP and its associate bodies held at its Naya Paltan central office on Tuesday.





Fakhrul said that the government has no idea about development. Development cannot be sustainable without democracy.



"Development is the change of the economic conditions of the people, improve their living standard, ensuring education, medical care and ensuring environment of independent living in the state," he added.



When asked whether it was right or wrong decision for BNP's MP to resign from Parliament, BNP Secretary General said that it was the right decision of BNP to resign from Parliament and BNP is not thinking about what AL will do with the election government.



At the event, BNP chalked out a 13-day programme to observe the 42nd death anniversary of its founder and leader Ziaur Rahman with due respect.



Ziaur Rahman, founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party in 1978. He was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chittagong Circuit House on May 30, 1981.



The observance of the anniversary will begin on May 29 and end on June 10.



As part of the programmes, black flags will be hoisted and party flags kept at half-mast atop the offices of the party, including its Nayapaltan headquarters, at 6am on 30 May.



Besides, party leaders and activists, led by senior leaders, will place wreaths at Zia's grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the morning.



BNP and its associate bodies will arrange discussions on Zia's activities, from May 29 to June 10 as part of the death anniversary programmes.



The party leaders of Dhaka's south and north city units will distribute food and relief materials among the destitute in different parts of the city on May 30.



The party's all district, city and thana units will also observe the day with various programmes.



