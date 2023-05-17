Video
Death of 2 upheld, in four-murder case of N'ganj

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent


The High Court Division on Tuesday upheld the death sentences of two out of 23 convicts, in the sensational four-murder case of Narayanganj.

Death sentences of Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan alias Zahir Member and Abdul Ahad were upheld.
A bench of Justice SM Emdadul Hoque and Justice KM Zahid Sarwara acquitted 11 convicts  and reduced death sentence of seven others to  imprisonment for life in the case of the hacking and burning of four Awami League activists in Arai Hazar upazila of Narayanganj district 21 years ago.  

Appeals of three others were dropped as they died.

The bench delivered the verdict after hearing  appeal petitions and death references of 23 death row convicts in the case.
The three who died included, Abul Bashar alias Kashu Chairman, Yunus Ali Member and Idris Ali.

Death sentences of Md Farooq, Md Khokon, Md Dalim, Md. Rohel, Liaqat Ali, Al Amin and Ruhul Amin were reduced to life terms.

The bench acquitted  Siraj Uddin alias Siraj, Sahab Uddin, Md Halim, Yakub Ali, Md Amir Hossain, Md Abul Kalam, Md Rafiq Mia, Ghulam Azam, Abdul Hai, Haroon and Tajuddin.

On May 4, 2017, Narayanganj Additional District and Session Judge sentenced to death 23 accused of killing the four.
The convicts appealed against the trial court's verdict.

On March 12, 2002, Abdul Barek, brother of former President of Araihazar upazila unit Chhatra League Rafiqul Islam, his cousin Badal, Awami League activist Faruk and Kabir Hossain were picked up by the convicts and taken to an abandoned place and hacked to death.
 
Later they tortured the four before setting them on fire.

Barek's father Azgarh Ali filed a case.

Police submitted charge-sheet against the 23 accused in the case.

Barrister Jamir Uddin Sirkar, Advocates MM Shahjahan, Fazlul Haque Khan Farid, Mohammad Abul Hasnat, Sheikh Md Shamsuzzaman and Israt Jahan appeared for the appellants while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi represented the state.


