Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 2:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Missions can hire Ansar for addl security for diplomats: FS

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Diplomatic Correspondent


Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Tuesday said the government will offer the services of the Ansar - a paramilitary auxiliary force - to the foreign missions in Dhaka as an alternative as the withdrawal of "additional escort services" for four diplomats came into effect.

"We will sit with the Director General of the Ansar on Wednesday (today) to know about the facilities they can offer and build a connection with those missions who are willing to take this service," Foreign Secretary said while talking with reporters at his office.
"We will talk to the Ansar and will let the missions know officially," Masud Momen said, adding that additional escort was mainly used for traffic clearance purposes.

Responding to a question, the FS said the government is aware of the responsibilities as a host country under the Vienna Convention and regular security measures for foreign missions and their personnel remain unchanged.

Momen said they don't see any security deficit in the country and militancy and the law and order situation is fully controlled.

He also said there is shortage or constraint of police personnel.

Asked about using flags by the diplomats in their vehicles, he said this is something that depends mainly on individual's discretion and he thinks the diplomats have the sense where they will use flags or not.

Sharing his own experience as a diplomat, Momen said there were no systems to use flags when he was in New York but in many countries flags are used while attending any state function.

"If I go to a market or a personal event of a colleague I will not use the flag at that time. It depends on the individual," he said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday said, "If they (foreign missions) want it, they can get it on payment. We won't provide this extra (security) escort service with taxpayers' money."

The United States has said the safety and security of their diplomatic personnel and facilities are of utmost importance.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deposition recording deferred as prosecution failed to produce PW
Postponed SSC exam on May 27, 28
People pay last respects to actor Farooque
Erdogan rival faces uphill struggle in Turkey runoff
BD to face crisis due to suspension of addl protocols for envoys: Fakhrul
Death of 2 upheld, in four-murder case of N'ganj
Missions can hire Ansar for addl security for diplomats: FS
Sheikh Hasina: A winner not a quitter


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft