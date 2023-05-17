Missions can hire Ansar for addl security for diplomats: FS





Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Tuesday said the government will offer the services of the Ansar - a paramilitary auxiliary force - to the foreign missions in Dhaka as an alternative as the withdrawal of "additional escort services" for four diplomats came into effect.



"We will sit with the Director General of the Ansar on Wednesday (today) to know about the facilities they can offer and build a connection with those missions who are willing to take this service," Foreign Secretary said while talking with reporters at his office.





Responding to a question, the FS said the government is aware of the responsibilities as a host country under the Vienna Convention and regular security measures for foreign missions and their personnel remain unchanged.



Momen said they don't see any security deficit in the country and militancy and the law and order situation is fully controlled.



He also said there is shortage or constraint of police personnel.



Asked about using flags by the diplomats in their vehicles, he said this is something that depends mainly on individual's discretion and he thinks the diplomats have the sense where they will use flags or not.



Sharing his own experience as a diplomat, Momen said there were no systems to use flags when he was in New York but in many countries flags are used while attending any state function.



"If I go to a market or a personal event of a colleague I will not use the flag at that time. It depends on the individual," he said.



Earlier, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday said, "If they (foreign missions) want it, they can get it on payment. We won't provide this extra (security) escort service with taxpayers' money."



The United States has said the safety and security of their diplomatic personnel and facilities are of utmost importance.



