Sheikh Hasina: A winner not a quitter







Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana were out of the country and escaped the bullets of the assassins and the turn of events later proved they remain alive to shape the future of the country.



Hasina is such a political leader who was destined to change the political history of Bangladesh. Millions of people and torrential rain welcome the leader who promised the nation as a harbinger of hope.

Exactly 42 years ago on this day, the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ended her life in exile and landed in Dhaka - shouldering a massive challenge to reinstate her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's lifelong struggle to free his people from the shackles of all oppression by establishing democracy ending unconstitutional rule in Bangladesh.



History would have been written differently if Sheikh Hasina did not decide to pick up the massive challenge to return home.



She could have easily chosen a secured life of comfort and safety in exile, but as it is said the leaders and statesmen are made of extraordinary substances. She is too.



The political significance of her homecoming day is that the making of today's Sheikh Hasina had commenced on May 17 in 1981. And after four decades of ups and downs and dramatic events now Sheikh Hasina is showing her sheer political clout to the world as a worthy daughter of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangali of the thousand years.



Hasina could save and unite Awami League (AL), the party which led the country in the great Liberation War in 1971, from the edge of the ditch. Now she is the longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of Bangladesh and she is also the world's longest-serving female head of government in history.



Highlighting the significance of Sheikh Hasina's Homecoming Day, while talking to the Daily Observer AL Presidium Member and Deputy Leader of the Jatiya Sangsad Matia Chowdhury said, "We got democracy back and we got people's rights back because Sheikh Hasina came back to the country that day."



Matia Chowdhury also said, "Nature also wept bitterly on that day when Bangabandhu daughters came back. At the airport on that day, millions of people made a commitment to her that they will be with her in all ups and downs and people proved it."



Matia also said that Sheikh Hasina stepped on the soil of this country and said - I have nothing to lose, I have returned to the people of Bangla after losing my parents, brothers and relatives. I want to stay beside you as your sister, as your daughter, and as a worker of Awami League, who believes in the ideals of Bangabandhu. We will save democracy again.



On the occasion of Sheikh Hasina's homecoming day, various organizations, including the ruling Awami League and its front and associate bodies, will organise different programmes today.



Special dua and prayers will also be offered at mosques, temples, churches and pagodas to mark the day.



A delegation of the ruling Awami League will exchange greetings with Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban at 11:00am on the day.



A discussion will be held at Bangabandhu International conference center at 3:30pm where AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossen MP will chair it. National leaders and prominent intellectuals will address in the discussion.



