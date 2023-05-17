PM likely to attend Summit in Doha





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend the Qatar Economic Forum Summit schedule to be held in Doha from May 23 to 25.



"The programme is yet to be finalise but if so, the Prime Minister will leave for Doha on May 22 and will return home on May 26," according to the Foreign Ministry.





Mohammed S Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia, Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, Akbar Al-Baker, Group CEO of Qatar Airways, Khalid A. Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, State of Qatar, President and CEO of Qatar Energy are among the guests list.



However, Qatar Economic Forum 2023 will focus on prominent global challenges that affect societies and economies around the world.



Strategically located in Doha, the Forum draws on Qatar's ability to link Asia with Africa and beyond, as well as its position as a key global diplomatic hub and a leader in LNG energy technologies.



The forum features a curate group of global leaders and innovators exploring solutions for some of today's more pertinent challenges as they draw up a blueprint for our shared future, said the organisers.



The 2023 edition will revolve around global growth and establishing a new roadmap for global growth in this challenging economic environment, the organisers claim.



