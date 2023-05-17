Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 2:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Qatar Economic Forum

PM likely to attend Summit in Doha

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Diplomatic Correspondent


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend the Qatar Economic Forum Summit schedule to be held in Doha from May 23 to 25.

"The programme is yet to be finalise but if so, the Prime Minister will leave for Doha on May 22 and will return home on May 26," according to the Foreign Ministry.
The organisers of the event put Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's name as one of the guests among Heads of State and government, it said.

Mohammed S Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia, Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, Akbar Al-Baker, Group CEO of Qatar Airways, Khalid A. Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, State of Qatar, President and CEO of Qatar Energy are among the guests list.

However, Qatar Economic Forum 2023 will focus on prominent global challenges that affect societies and economies around the world.

Strategically located in Doha, the Forum draws on Qatar's ability to link Asia with Africa and beyond, as well as its position as a key global diplomatic hub and a leader in LNG energy technologies.

The forum features a curate group of global leaders and innovators exploring solutions for some of today's more pertinent challenges as they draw up a blueprint for our shared future, said the organisers.

The 2023 edition will revolve around global growth and establishing a new roadmap for global growth in this challenging economic environment, the organisers claim.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deposition recording deferred as prosecution failed to produce PW
Postponed SSC exam on May 27, 28
People pay last respects to actor Farooque
Erdogan rival faces uphill struggle in Turkey runoff
BD to face crisis due to suspension of addl protocols for envoys: Fakhrul
Death of 2 upheld, in four-murder case of N'ganj
Missions can hire Ansar for addl security for diplomats: FS
Sheikh Hasina: A winner not a quitter


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft