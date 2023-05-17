Video
3rd Anniv Of Mayorship

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

DSCC now free of corruption: Taposh

Dhaka South City (DSC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said now Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has become self-reliant from an institution that almost went bankrupt due to corruption.

He said it at a press conference marking his third year as Mayor at the DSCC Mayor Hanif Auditorium on Tuesday.   

Claiming that the DSCC is the most corruption-free institution of all the government offices Sheikh Taposh said, "We can feel proud that in the last three years, Dhaka South City Corporation has turned out to be the most corruption-free organisation among all the government offices in Bangladesh."

He said, "We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. If we find any trace of corruption we strike there hard. For this, it (DSCC) has become corruption free, earning city dwellers' trust,"
''In the last three years, more than 100 officers and employees have been dismissed for various crimes including corruption and irregularities," he added.

Mentioning that almost all the dues of various institutions during the previous mayor's time have been paid, the Mayor said, "Tk 824 crore in revenue has been collected in the current year. So far 34 acres of land worth Tk 3,000 to Tk 4,000 crore has been recovered in Dhaka city."

Mentioning that many places have been freed from encroachment to extend footpath for the pedestrians, Mayor Taposh said development activities are continuing to make Dhaka a beautiful city.

He said that we have ensured daily waste collection from all households and establishments by registering primary waste collectors in 75 wards. In the last three years DSCC constructed 36 new interim waste transfer centres in 36 wards.

"Currently, all roads are being cleaned between 9:00pm and 6:00am on a daily basis. Besides, all open drains are being cleaned twice on monthly basis," he added.

Regarding the water logging DSC Mayor said, "Expansion of drainage system in 136 places has been done in the last 3 years at a cost of Tk 225 crore to alleviate water logging from DSCC. As a result, Dhaka will no longer face water logging after a little rain."

The Mayor said, from the day after assuming responsibility, we started the removal of waste from these canals, box culverts and sewers. From all these canals, culverts and drains we remove 822,000 metric tons in 2021, 444,000 metric tons in 2022 and 135,000 metric tons of waste and silt.

The Mayor claimed that no one is facing harassment now in the Nagar Bhaban and regional offices of the city corporation.
He also said he has taken several successful steps to ensure good governance in the DSCC.

Taposh said more than 500 officers and employees, including 109 drivers of heavy vehicles, have been appointed to reduce the severity of this shortage of necessary manpower.

As a result, the rate of implementation of supervision and development activities has increased as well as the delivery of civic services and the casual work of the corporation has increased.


