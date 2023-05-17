Host country must ensure protection of all diplomats: US State Dept







after Bangladesh decided not to provide additional security escorts for a number of foreign diplomats, including the US and UK envoys, in Dhaka.



The safety and security of their diplomatic personnel and facilities are of utmost importance, he remarked during a press briefing on May 15 at the State Department while responding to a question.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday night said, "If they want it, they can get it in exchange for payment. We won't provide this extra (security) escort service with the taxpayers' money."



I'm not going to get into the specifics about security details concerning the US Embassy or its personnel," Vedant Patel said.

"In developed countries, no government provides such extra facilities," the Foreign Minister said.



