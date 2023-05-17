BD to kick off electricity import from Nepal soon







"The Secretary-level Joint Steering Committee (JSC) formed for energy cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh has finally taken shape at its 5th meeting," Power Division Secretary Mohammad Habibur Rahman told the Daily Observer on Tuesday over telephone from Payra in Patuakhali.



Power Division Secretary led the Bangladesh delegation in the JSC meeting. Nepal's Energy, Water and Irrigation Secretary Sushil Chandra Tiwari led the Nepali side.

Mohammad Hossain, Director General of Power Cell, who participated in the meeting has said, "Now the Bangladesh Power Development Board and Nepal Electricity Authority will start the negotiation over tariff issue, then we will sign the final agreement within a few months."



Earlier, Bangladesh and Nepal requested India to allow export of some 40 to 50 MW of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh using the Bheramara Grid Station. Bangladesh is importing electricity from India through this line, which is over capacity.



"Nepal will supply the power to India and India will evacuate the power through the Bheramara HVDC transmission line," Power Cell DG said.



However, there is no concrete development over 500 MW of electricity import from Nepal through Indian company GMR.



During the meeting, Bangladesh has informed Nepal that it wants to complete the tri-party power deal between Bangladesh-Nepal-India by September to buy 500 MW electricity from the 900 MW Upper Karnali Hydropower Project, developed by India's GMR Group.



The meeting also decided to cooperate on the electricity sector by providing the environmental impact assessment report of 683 MW Sunkoshi III Hydropower Project to Bangladesh.



In 2019, GMR and Bangladesh had signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) and the signed PPA had been submitted to the Bangladesh Cabinet for review.



Both the sides agreed to cooperate on solar home systems and other renewable energy sources.



