Two young men commit suicide in Gazipur

The bodies were hanged from a tree near the factory of Jennys Shoe Ltd at Mouchak Ice Market and were recovered at 9:30am on Tuesday, said Shahidul Islam, chief of Mouchak Police Outpost. GAZIPUR, May, 16, Bodies of two friends were recovered from Mouchak Ice Market area in Kaliakair upazila of the district on Tuesday. The dead were Mohammad Riyad, 23, and Md Adil Shah, 23, aka Jashim Monir. They were natives of Islampur in Jamalpur.They used to live with their families at a rented house in the Ice Market area and worked at a shoe factory. Police believe they committed suicide together.The bodies were hanged from a tree near the factory of Jennys Shoe Ltd at Mouchak Ice Market and were recovered at 9:30am on Tuesday, said Shahidul Islam, chief of Mouchak Police Outpost.