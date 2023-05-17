Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 2:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Two young men commit suicide in Gazipur

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, May, 16,  Bodies of two friends were recovered from Mouchak Ice Market area in Kaliakair upazila of the district on Tuesday. The dead were Mohammad Riyad, 23, and Md Adil Shah, 23, aka Jashim Monir. They were natives of Islampur in Jamalpur.

They used to live with their families at a rented house in the Ice Market area and worked at a shoe factory.  Police believe they committed suicide together.

The bodies were hanged from a tree near the factory of Jennys Shoe Ltd at Mouchak Ice Market and were recovered at 9:30am on Tuesday, said Shahidul Islam, chief of Mouchak Police Outpost.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two young men commit suicide in Gazipur
HC asks mobile operators to ensure uninterrupted network in SC premises
Pro-AL, pro-BNP lawyers clash over SCBA polls
Dead woman wins local polls in India
UNESCO, ICESCO host workshop on madrasa edn
Navy provides food, medical aid to St Martin’s residents
HC summons Rajuk chief for not implementing its directive
Finance Ministry asks for releasing dev funds by June 12


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft