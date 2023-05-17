HC asks mobile operators to ensure uninterrupted network in SC premises







In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik Al Jalil came up with the directive.



The HC bench also asked the BTRC and all mobile operator companies to implement its directive and submit a progress report through an affidavit before it on June 1.

At the same time, the HC bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why their failure to ensure uninterrupted mobile phone network in the Supreme Court and Bar Association building areas should not be declared illegal and why directions should not be given to ensure this service.



On October 26 last year, Supreme Court lawyers Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab and Mohammad Imrul Kayes Khan field the writ petition with the HC on behalf of "Law and Life Foundation Trust".



