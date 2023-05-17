Video
Pro-AL, pro-BNP lawyers clash over SCBA polls

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent


Pro-Awami League (AL) and pro BNP lawyers on Tuesday got involved in clashes once again at Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in the capital.

Witnesses said pro-BNP lawyers took out a procession in the afternoon on Supreme Court premises in protest against irregularities in Supreme Court Bar Association election.
Pro-AL lawyers also brought out a procession in the same place and time which led to a clash between the two groups. Both the groups claimed that several lawyers were injured in the clashes.

According to witnesses, rooms of SCBA president and secretary and windows of the building were vandalised during the clashes.
SCBA secretary Advocate Abdun Nur Dulal said, "Several pro-AL lawyers were injured as pro-BNP lawyers attacked them. Legal action will be taken in this regard."

He  said, "Pro-BNP lawyers, led by former SCBA secretary Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kajol and Barrister Kaiser Kamal instigated the attack."

However, former SCBA secretary Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kajol said they brought out pre-scheduled procession today protesting irregularities in SCBA election.

"It was a peaceful procession. However, it is pro-AL lawyers who always attack our peaceful programmes."

He said, "Whenever we call any programme, AL also calls a counter programme. AL's supporters vandalised the SCBA building but blamed us for this. At 5.30pm, they smashed the nameplate of my chamber."

A tense situation prevailed on the Supreme Court premises over the incident.


